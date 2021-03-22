Kanye West's Yeezy brand has made him the richest black man in the history of the United States and he is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The artist and sneaker designer has been churning out new AdidasYeezy colorways and models as of late, and in 2021, there are plenty of dope offerings on the way.

One of the models that have been teased quite a bit as of late is the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 "Kyanite" which can be found in the images below. This model has a mostly white base, while blue appears on the sides. There is a gum outsole all while the tongue is black. It has that dad shoe aesthetic that fans love so much, and the colorway is unique enough to entice those who perhaps haven't even tried out the sneaker yet. Overall, it's a shoe that is perfect for the Spring, and fans will be able to get a hold of it sooner rather than later.

If you want a pair, you will be able to cop as of Thursday, March 25th when these drop on the Confirmed App for $200 USD. Let us know what you think of them, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

