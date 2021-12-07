Kanye West has come out with some interesting shoes during his time over at Adidas, and one of them is the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3. Unlike the previous two 700 variations, the V3 does not have Boost in the midsole. Instead, this shoe focuses on the extra-terrestrial-like upper which offers a weird shape to the sneaker as a whole. Fans have loved this model for quite a while now, and just a few years after its initial release, it continues to get new and unique colorways.

One such model is this "Copper Fade" offering which can be found below. The entire upper is covered in an orange-tinted copper that immediately stands out on your feet. From there, browns and greys are placed throughout as a way to keep the neutral tones going. Overall, it is a very good look and one that will certainly look great during the Fall and Winter months.

For those who are interested in grabbing a pair, these will become available as of Friday, December 10th when these drop on the Confirmed App for the usual retail price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of the new Yeezy, in the comments section below.

Image via Adidas

