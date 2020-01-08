Kanye West and Adidas will expand upon several all-new Yeezy silhouettes this year, including the Yeezy 700 V3 that made it's retail debut in an "Azael" colorway at the end of 2019. Among the Yeezy 700 V3s on tap is an all-black "Alvah" iteration.

According to sneaker source Yeezy Mafia, the kicks are officially scheduled to drop in full family sizes on February 15.

The Yeezy 700 V3 is highlighted by a web-like cage that matches up with the blacked out upper but glows in the dark once the lights go down. Similar to the first Yeezy 700 V3, the Alvah comes equipped with reflective detailing throughout the mesh portions of the silhouette and an EVA foam midsole beneath it all, rather than the beloved Boost cushioning.

Priced at $200, you can expect the Yeezy 700 V3 "Alvah" to launch on February 15. Scroll down for a closer look at the official images.

