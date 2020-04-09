Kanye West has turned the Yeezy brand into one of the biggest entities in all of streetwear and sneakers. Of course, West had his doubters at first but he has certainly shut them up with what he has been able to do. Over the past few years, he has delivered brand new silhouettes to the table, including the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3. The latest Yeezy dad shoe dropped in a white colorway a few months ago and now, the all-black model is getting a release.

This particular offering is called "Alvah" and it will be coming to the market on Saturday, April 11th for $220 USD. It will also come in kids and infant sizes for $130 and $100 USD, respectively. If you're interested in copping the model, you can purchase them on the day of release, right here: Adidas.com/Yeezy.

The official images recently found their way online so if you want to check them out, you can see them below. This is certainly going to be a clean colorway that can be worn with almost everything in your closet. With this in mind, let us know if you plan on copping.

Image via Adidas

