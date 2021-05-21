One of Kanye West's best creations with Adidas has been the dad shoe trend. While it mostly started with the AdidasYeezy Boost 700 'Wave Runner," the fun continued with the Adidas Yeezy 500. The "Desert Rat" was the first colorway to come from the Yeezy 500 and over the last three years, we have seen numerous offerings make their way to the market. After about a year's hiatus, the 500 is coming back in a very big way, and in the images below, one can find the new "Taupe Light." model.

This colorway is extremely straightforward as the same sandy beige tone can be found all throughout the upper. From the suede to the mesh to the midsole, this shoe has a very neutral look to it and we're sure it's something that is going to keep sneakerheads engaged. While it's not the most unique color scheme, it certainly lends itself well to some dope outfits.

As it stands, there is no release date for these, so keep it locked to HNHH as we continue to bring you the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section below.

Image via Adidas

