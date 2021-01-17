Kanye West's Yeezy imprint with Adidas has been a force in the sneaker industry since all the way back in 2015 and for years now, West has been able to build upon his brand's catalog. At this point, Yeezy is a billion-dollar enterprise, and West himself has become a billionaire because of Yeezy's sales. Streetwear and sneaker culture has been largely carried by Yeezy over the years and while the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has proven to be the most popular of his silhouettes there have certainly been other great ones as well.

One of his best models is the Adidas Yeezy 500 which follows that chunky dad shoe aesthetic that has become so trendy over the years. Recently, an account by the name of @yzsplyleaks came through with some brand new images of what appears to be the wildest Yeezy 500 yet. As you can see, the shoe has an orange midsole, all while the upper is both blue and grey. It makes for a unique look that we have yet to see on a Yeezy outside of the Yeezy Boost 700.

For now, it is believed that this will drop during the Spring of this year, although details remain scarce so keep it locked to HNHH for any updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think in the comments below.