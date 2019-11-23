Kanye West and Adidas have several different Yeezy sneakers on deck for the final weeks of 2019, including the "Stone" Adidas Yeezy 500 which will finally be releasing this Saturday, November 23.

Like many of the other Yeezy 500s, the kicks come in a monochromatic design featuring an earthy, dark beige tone throughout the silhouette. Unlike the previous Yeezy 500s, the upper is void of any mesh detailing, which has instead been swapped out for a neoprene-like material, while the leather and suede construction remains true to form.

As always, the Yeezy 500 comes equipped with a full length adiprene midsole, grounded by a light gum outsole that varies slightly from the rest of the sneaker. The "Stone" colorway will be available in sizes for the whole family this Saturday, November 23. Men's sizes will retail for $300, with kid's and infant sizes priced at $130 and $100, respectively.

Continue scrolling for a closer look at the official images.

Adidas Yeezy 500 Stone/ Adidas

Adidas Yeezy 500 Stone/ Adidas

Adidas Yeezy 500 Stone/ Adidas

Adidas Yeezy 500 Stone/ Adidas