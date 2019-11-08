Kanye West and his Adidas Yeezy brand have been all over the place in 2019 and have dropped a plethora of colorways for some of their most impressive silhouettes. While it didn't receive all that much love at the beginning of the year, it seems as though West is now injecting new life into the Adidas Yeezy 500 which burst onto the scene back in 2017. The shoe carries many of the design principles one would find on a dad shoe and has come in some nice colorways so far.

The latest colorway is being called "Stone" and features neutral grey and beige tones. Meanwhile, the tongue and parts of the upper are now a lot thicker and foamier than they once were which is a nice little design change for the 500. It seems as though Ye is always looking for ways to change the look of his shoes and this is a great step in the right direction in regards to this model.

Today, Adidas confirmed that the shoe would be dropping on Saturday, November 23rd for $200 USD. Check out the official images below and let us know what you think.

Image via Adidas

