If you've been paying attention to Kanye West's Yeezy brand over the last few years, then you would know that one of the things that set his shoes apart from the competition is the fact they contain Boost. The material is incredibly comfortable and makes you feel as though you are walking on some type of luscious cloud. One of the few Yeezy models to not contain this cushioning system is the Adidas Yeezy 500 which still has a ton of comfort in its own right.

The latest colorway to come to Kanye's infamous dad shoe is called "Soft Vision" and today, Adidas unveiled the official images. As you can see, the upper is covered in mesh and suede that feels phenomenal to the touch. A lavender purple tone is present all the way throughout and when contrasted with the gum bottom, it looks pretty fantastic.

According to Sole Collector, the official release date is this Saturday, November 2nd for $200 USD. Kids and infant sizes will cost $130 and $100 if you're looking to keep your kids laced up.

Image via Adidas

