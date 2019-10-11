There are no shortage of Yeezy releases scheduled for the last 10 weeks of 2019, including multiple Yeezy Boost 350 V2s and Yeezy 700s, as well as the all-new Yeezy Boost 380 "Alien."

Additionally, Kanye West and Adidas have plans to release a few more Yeezy 500s, such as a "Stone" colorway and the newly unveiled "Soft Vision" joint that is reportedly slated to drop on November 2.

Adidas has not yet unveiled the official images but there have been enough leaks for us to know exactly what to expect. As seen in the photos embedded below, the Yeezy 500 "Soft Vision" features a monochromatic pink design that covers the entirety of the mesh, leather and suede construction, with a classic gum outsole resting beneath the chunky midsole.

Like each of the previous Yeezy 500s, the Soft Vision colorway will retail for $200. Stay tuned for more details and official photos as the November 2nd release date is rapidly approaching.