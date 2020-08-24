Every single week, it feels like either a brand new Yeezy is revealed, or a brand new sample somehow makes its way to social media. Well, this week, it is the latter as we now have a look at an Adidas Yeezy 500 sneaker that will definitely look awfully familiar to fans. Of course, I am talking about the Adidas Yeezy 500 "Soft Vision" that was released to the world back in November of 2019, which feels like an eternity ago. The shoe features a light purple upper while the outsole used gum brown material.

Thanks to @YeezyMafia, we now have a look at this "Lavender" sample that pretty well looks like the exact same thing as the "Soft Vision" but with a twist. This time around, the purple on the upper is much darker which helps shift the tone of the colorway. However, if you're a more casual fan, you will realize that the differences are pretty minor.

The Yeezy 500 has always been an interesting model as it is a chunky dad shoe in the same vein as the Adidas 700. The 500 was made in response to the success of the 700 and while we haven't seen any new colorways for it, it remains one of Ye's finer shoes.