Kanye West might be dealing with a lot of drama right now but it hasn't slowed him down when it comes to sneaker production. As it stands, Kanye has a ton of dope Yeezy models on the horizon for 2021, and right now, it seems like he is making a huge effort to bring back the Adidas Yeezy 500 High. A "Mist" colorway was revealed just the other day, and now, a "Wakaran" offering has been shown off in detailed photos that can be found, below.

The upper contains a mixture of different materials, including both leather and suede. It is here that we see a nice beige upper that blends in nicely with the increasingly darker grey tones on the midsole. This colorway fits right along with the theme of the "Mist" version, so there is a good chance that you are probably going to enjoy both.

These are going to be dropping on Monday, February 8th for $220 USD, and based on early reports, it seems like Yeezy Supply will be the best place to get these. As always, let us know what you think of this new Yeezy, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas