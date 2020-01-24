Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy line has grown to include a plethora of different styles, ranging from the wildly popular low-top Yeezy Boost 350 V2 to new styles like the Yeezy 500 High. We know there are plenty of Yeezy 350s on the way in 2020 but it has been pretty quiet for the high-top Yeezy 500s.

That could change in the near future however, as sneaker source House of Heat reports that an all-new "Tyrian" Yeezy 500 High is in the works for this year. Images of the kicks have not yet surfaced but they could look like the mockup shown below based off the "Tyrian" moniker.

Now "Tyrian" is not a reference to the beloved Game of Thrones, Tyrion Lannister, but rather the Tyrian purple dye also known as Tyrian red.

With that in mind, the "Tyrian" Yeezy 500 Highs is expected to feature deep purple or maroon tones throughout the upper, which is built on a a combination of puffy neoprene and soft suede. Just like the original Yeezy 500, the high-top version is grounded by that chunky, full-length adiPRENE midsole. Overall, the Yeezy 500 Highs look like a more stylish form of hiking boot.

Stay tuned for a first look and click here to preview some of the many upcoming Yeezy Boost 350 V2s.