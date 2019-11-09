There are seven different Adidas Yeezy sneakers slated to drop in December, including several different Yeezy Boost 350 V2s, a Yeezy Boost 700 and the brand new Yeezy 700 V3. Additionally, Kanye and Adidas will be introducing the Yeezy 500 High in a clean "Slate" colorway.

Adidas has not yet unleashed official images of the Yeezy 500 High, but the new on-foot photos provided by @YankeeKicks gives us a great idea of how the kicks will look once you lace 'em up.

The "Slate" 500 Highs are decked out in an eye-catching, dark blue colorway featuring a combination of neoprene and suede with thick, tonal rope laces tying things together. Just like the original Yeezy 500, the high-top version is grounded by that chunky, full-length adiPRENE midsole. Overall, the Yeezy 500 Highs look like a more stylish form of hiking boot.

Although the official release details have not been announced, it is believed that the kicks will retail for $200 when they hit retailers on December 14. Stay tuned for more info.