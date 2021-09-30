If you are a Yeezy fan, then you have definitely been spoiled this year. Numerous models have made their way to the market and each silhouette continues to get new colorways. Kanye has always said that he wants everyone in the world to own a pair of Yeezys and at this rate, he is well on his way to accomplishing that mission. With the Fall in full swing, Kanye is bringing new models to the forefront, including this brand new Adidas Yeezy 500 High, which can be found below.

This new offering has been dubbed "Mist Stone," which is a pretty good name for it. As you can see, the shoe is covered in various shades of grey that blend together perfectly. Now that we are in the Fall, fans are looking for some neutral colors to wear, and these kicks fit that aesthetic perfectly. Hightops are also in during this time of year, which makes this one of the perfect shoes for that Fall season.

For those of you who want to get a pair, you will be able to do so as of Monday, October 4th for $220 USD through Yeezysupply.com, and the Confirmed App. Let us know if you have any plans on getting a pair, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

