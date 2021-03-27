Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy brand has been killing it as of late and in 2021, fans have been blessed with a ton of new models as well as some old classics. Over the past few weeks, it has become pretty clear that Kanye is favoring the Adidas Yeezy 500, which was first brought out in 2017. In fact, Kanye is even bringing back the AdidasYeezy 500 High which could probably double as a boot depending on where you live.

New colorways of these models have been popping up online, and recently, a new version of the 500 High called "Frosted Blue" popped up online thanks to Yeezy Mafia. As you can see in the images below, the sneaker has a vibrant blue base, all while suede overlays are placed on top, with some beige sprinkled throughout. It's perhaps the best Yeezy 500 High colorway so far, and fans will certainly appreciate the blue aesthetic.

As for the release date, sneakerheads can expect these to drop on April 12th, which is just a couple of weeks away. It's a model that should prove to be popular, which means you better come correct if you plan on copping a pair.

Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.