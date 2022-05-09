Kanye West help popularize dad shoes just a few short years ago and one of the sneakers that helped him do that was the Adidas Yeezy 500. This is a model that continues to get some nice new colorways, and it is clear that Adidas is planning on supporting it for years to come. Having said that, a brand new offering is set to drop this weekend, and the official images can be found below.

This new colorway is called "Granite" and as you can see from the photos, the shoe is going for a black and dark grey aesthetic. The upper of this sneaker is mostly covered in dark grey, all while the rubber midsole has a darker tone that is a bit closer to black. It is yet another neutral colorway to come out of the Yeezy brand, and we're sure some sneakerheads will be into it.

If you are looking to grab a pair of these, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, May 14th for a price of $210 USD over at Adidas.com/Yeezy and the Confirmed App. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

