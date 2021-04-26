Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy brand is in for a massive 2021. Last year, it felt like the brand had new shoes coming out every single week and it was all a part of Kanye's plan to have Yeezys accessible for everyone. In 2021, that plan is currently seeing a massive scaling effort and as the year progresses, it looks like we will have an abundance of new models to choose from. May in particular is set to be special as Yeezy Mafia recently revealed a whole host of big release dates.

One of the shoes that are on the list is the Adidas Yeezy 500 "Enflame" which has been teased a few times over the past few months. In the images below, you can see how the shoe has a beige and brown upper that is interspersed with some navy blue. From there, we even have a bright and vibrant orange midsole which offers up a ton of contrast that makes these shoes immediately stand out.

As for the aforementioned release date, you will be able to grab these as of May 8th. Let us know whether or not you plan on copping, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned for more news from the sneaker world.

Image via Yeezy Mafia

