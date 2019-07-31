Earlier this week official images surfaced of the upcoming Adidas Yeezy 500 "Bone White" colorway, along with reports that the sneakers will be available in sizes for the whole fam.

Since then, sneaker source @YeezyMafia has revealed that the kicks will be launching on August 24 for the retail price of $200.

Despite what you might expect from a sneaker with the "Bone White" moniker, the upcoming Yeezy 500 is actually highlighted by pink tints throughout the mesh, leather and suede construction. The kicks also come equipped with reflective detailing and a cream outsole beneath the chunky midsole.

In addition to the "Bone White" colorway, Adidas reportedly has plans to release a "Stone" Yeezy 500 as well as a "Soft Vision" colorway this Fall. Rumors suggest that the first Yeezy Basketball sneaker and the Yeezy 451 could also make their debut in 2019, but Adidas has not yet announced official details.

Scroll down for additional images of the "Bone White" Yeezy 500 and stay tuned for a specific release date.

Adidas Yeezy 500 Bone White/YeezyMafia

Adidas Yeezy 500 Bone White/YeezyMafia

Adidas Yeezy 500 Bone White/YeezyMafia

Adidas Yeezy 500 Bone White/YeezyMafia

Adidas Yeezy 500 Bone White/YeezyMafia