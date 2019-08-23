Adidas Yeezy 500 “Bone White” Debuts This Weekend: Release Locations

Next up for Kanye West's ever-growing Adidas Yeezy line is the "Bone White" Yeezy 500, set to release this Saturday, August 24. Men's sizes will retail for $200, while kid's and infant sizes check in at $130 and $100, respectively.

The "Bone White" Yeezy 500 features the familiar mesh, leather and suede construction, equipped with reflective detailing and a cream outsole beneath the chunky midsole.

Adidas Yeezy 500 Bone White/Adidas

In addition to the "Bone White" colorway, Adidas reportedly has plans to release a "Stone" Yeezy 500 as well as a "Soft Vision" colorway this Fall. Rumors suggest that the first Yeezy Basketball sneaker and newly unveiled Yeezy 500 High could also make their debut in 2019, but Adidas has not yet announced official details.

