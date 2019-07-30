Kanye West and Adidas have released a plethora of Yeezys in recent weeks, and there is still much more in store for the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and Yeezy Boost 700s. In fact, Adidas also has plans to release a trio of all-new Yeezy 500s for the first time since last November, including a "Bone White" colorway.

According to sneaker source @TheYeezyMafia, the "Bone White" Yeezy 500 is on track to release in August for the retail price of $200. The kicks will be available in sizes for the whole family, which is something that no other Yeezy 500 has offered to date.

In addition to the "Bone White" colorway, Adidas reportedly has plans to release a "Stone" Yeezy 500 as well as a "Soft Vision" colorway this Fall. Rumors suggest that the first Yeezy Basketball sneaker and the Yeezy 451 could also make their debut in 2019, but Adidas has not yet announced official details.

Scroll down for additional images of the "Bone White" Yeezy 500 and stay tuned for a specific release date.

