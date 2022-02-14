Kanye West has been going through a lot as of late, however, that has not stopped the Yeezy brand from operating as though everything is normal. Shoes continue to be released on a near-weekly basis, and fans are always eager to cop the latest shoe to hit the market. The Yeezy brand has also been doing quite a few restocks as of late, and now, an iconic Adidas Yeezy 500 will be making its way back to the market, for a brief moment in time.

The colorway in question is the "Blush" offering, which can be found below. As you can see from the images below, this shoe has a very light grey upper that borders on white. The entire shoe is constructed with the usual mesh and suede materials that were typically found on this oftentimes overlooked silhouette. It is one of those classic Yeezys from the 2017-2018 era, and it is well worth an addition to your collection.

If you are looking to hit on the restock, you will be able to grab a pair on Saturday, February 19th, for a price of $200 USD on the Confirmed App. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas