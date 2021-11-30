When Kanye West was going through his dad shoe phase back in 2017, one of the silhouettes to come out of that was the Adidas Yeezy 500. This model debuted in the "desert rat" colorway and fans immediately realized just how great of a sneaker it is. From there, numerous new colorways made their way to the market, and to this day, the AdidasYeezy 500 remains one of the best shoes in the Yeezy library. In 2021, a lot of new offerings have come out, and this weekend, yet another is set to drop.

The Adidas Yeezy 500 "Ash Grey," which can be found in the official photos below, is covered in various neutral tones. The shoe has a gorgeous grey suede upper, all while various other shades of grey make their way through the shoe. Overall, it is a very good look and one that fans should enjoy throughout the winter months. Sure, they aren't flashy, but this silhouette has always thrived on its neutral schemes.

As for the release date, these are slated to drop on Saturday, December 4th for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of these, down in the comments section below.

Image via Adidas

