Kanye West has released plenty of dope shoes over the years, and while some silhouettes have been polarizing, they have continued to be popular, regardless. One such silhouette is the AdidasYeezy 500 which debuted all the way back in 2017 in the "Desert Rat" colorway. Since that time, a plethora of new offerings have hit the shelves, and fans have been scooping up all of them. This Fall, more Yeezy 500s are expected to hit the market, including this "Ash Grey" model down below.

As you can see in the new images from @yeezymafia, the shoe has a very neutral look to it as the upper is covered in various shades of beige and grey. The shoe is light on top and as you go down to the midsole, everything becomes a bit darker. It is a pretty solid look and one that will excite sneakerheads who want to cop something neutral for the Fall season.

For now, it is believed that these will come out sometime in November, although there is no guarantee that this will be the case. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments below.

