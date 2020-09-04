Ever since Kanye West moved from Nike to Adidas a few years ago, we have seen numerous silhouettes come and go. Many of these silhouettes made their way to the market while others became samples never to be heard from again. One of the models that have remained in the middle is the Adidas Yeezy 451. For those who don't know, this shoe became quite infamous when it was first revealed thanks to the bizarre midsole that looked as if shark teeth were consuming the upper of the shoe.

Over the past few years, we haven't received too many updates on this model except for some alternate colorways here and there. However, thanks to PY_RATES on Instagram, it appears as though this shoe is going to be coming out in February of 2021 for $180 USD. This is fairly surprising news especially since, for the longest time, this was thought to be a sample. As for the first colorway, it appears as though a grey and beige "Nuriel" offering is on the way.

Keep it locked to HNHH for updates on this sneaker as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments below.