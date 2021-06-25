Over the last couple of months, the latest Yeezy model to be getting some love has been the brand new Adidas Yeezy 450. This is a shoe that had been teased for years and now that it is finally on the market, fans are doing everything they can to get their hands on a pair. The very first colorway sold out instantly and today, the "Dark Slate" offering was sold to the masses for the very first time. Moving forward, fans are anticipating some brand new colorways and it seems as though Kanye has no plans on disappointing people.

Today, we got to see the latest Yeezy 450 colorway thanks to the good folks over at Yeezy Mafia. In the post below, you can see that this new model has been dubbed "Resin" and the colorway is quite simple. The midsole and the sock upper is covered in a greyish-yellow hue that fits the aesthetic of various other Yeezy models. Just like the "Dark Slate" colorway, it is the silhouette itself that does most of the talking.

No concrete release date has been given for these although they are expected to drop in December of this year. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world.