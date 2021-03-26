Kanye West's Yeezy brand has been doing extremely well over the last few years and in 2021, the brand is making waves with some new silhouettes. The latest to be introduced to the world is the Adidas Yeezy 450 which was released just a few weekends ago and sold out almost instantly. It is a shoe that has been teased for a very long time and features some shark teeth-looking aesthetics on the midsole. The first colorway was white, and now, a darker model has been teased.

Thanks to Yeezy Mafia, we now have a special look at the Adidas Yeezy 450 in "Dark Slate," which can be found in the tweet below. As you can see, the Primeknit upper is black and the midsole is an even darker shade of black. Overall, it is a very stealthy look that is perfect for those who prefer to wear all-black outfits.

For now, there is no release date attached to the sneaker although fans can expect them to drop sooner rather than later. It's a shoe that will attract a ton of Yeezy fans, and we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates pertaining to this drop. Let us know what you think of the offering, in the comments section below.

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company