There are some Yeezy sneakers that fans have been waiting on for a very long time. One of those shoes was the infamous Adidas Yeezy 451, which was teased all the way back in 2017. The shoe was extremely unique thanks to the fact that it contained a midsole that looked like shark teeth, all while the upper was constructed like a sock. Since that time, more teasers have hit the interwebs and now, the shoe is finally getting a release, although now it is being called the Adidas Yeezy 450.

In the image below, you can see that the sneaker will contain a beige sock upper, all while the midsole is a cream color. From there, we do have some laces on the front that match the entire color of the sneaker. These are definitely unorthodox but seeing as though this is Kanye's brand, we shouldn't be very surprised.

Image via Adidas

These are actually coming out much sooner than you may think. In fact, they will officially be available on Thursday, March 4th, although you will only be able to acquire them through Yeezy Supply. These are certainly not for everyone, so let us know if you plan on copping, in the comments below.

Also, keep it locked to HNHH for more sneaker news in the not-so-distant future.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren