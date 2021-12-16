One of the newest Yeezy silhouettes to hit the market this year was the Adidas Yeezy 450. The shoe first dropped in an all-white colorway and since that time, only a couple more offerings have actually hit store shelves. Among those models has been the "Dark Slate" colorway which is such a rich and dark blue that it might as well be black.

As you can in the images below, the entire primeknit upper and shark-tooth midsole is covered in the dark slate aesthetic. Overall, the colorway is extremely stealthy and if you prefer your shoes to be a little on the neutral side, then these are definitely going to be up your alley. The Yeezy 450 is easily one of the most unique silhouettes to grace the brand's library in quite some time, and the "Dark Slate" model remains part of its history. Now, the colorway is actually set to restock, as the brand prepares to launch the brand new "Resin" colorway.

If you are hoping to catch the restock, you will be able to do so as of tomorrow, December 17th for a price of $200 USD. Pairs will be released through Adidas.com/Yeezy and if you want to try and secure your pair, the Confirmed App is currently taking sign-ups. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas