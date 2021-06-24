Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy 450 certainly has a polarizing look to it thanks to its shark-tooth midsole and primeknit sock-like upper. It is a shoe that had been shown off all the way back in 2017 although it took four years before it finally got released to the public. An initial beige colorway was delivered to the masses just a few months ago and for the last few weeks, we have been seeing teasers for the new "Dark Slate" offering which is dropping very soon.

This new model is known for its all-black aesthetics that give fans that stealthy yet chunky look. Overall, it is a lowkey colorway, however, the silhouette is enough to make people turn their heads. So far, there are very few offerings of this shoe available and beyond the "Dark Slate" model, we haven't seen any other colorways get teased. With this in mind, the "Dark Slate" colorway could prove to be highly sought after, especially after such a quick sellout on the first model.

As for the release date, you will be able to grab these as of tomorrow, June 25th at select stores. Let us know in the comments below whether or not these are going to be a must-cop.

Image via Adidas

