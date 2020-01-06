Kanye West and Adidas closed out 2019 by releasing a couple of brand new Yeezy silhouettes, including the Yeezy 380, which debuted in a grey-based "Alien" colorway. Adidas reportedly plans to follow up with a "Camo Mist" Yeezy 380 in the near future, in addition to "Earthly," "Pepper," and "Supcol" designs.

Early images of those three colorways have not yet surfaced, but mockups of the "Earthly" and "Pepper" colorways give us a good idea of what the two styles could look like.

Release details have not yet been announced but early reports suggest the "Earthly" and "Pepper" Yeezy 380s will be releasing as part of the Spring/Summer 2020 collection. Reflective versions of both colorways are also on the way, and you can expect them to be more limited than the non-reflective joints.

Stay tuned for a first look at the forthcoming Yeezy 380s and click here to preview the much anticipated "Yeshaya" Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2.