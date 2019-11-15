It's been five months since the Toronto Raptors captured their first-ever NBA championship, and the celebration is still going strong. In honor of Toronto's victory over the Golden State Warriors back in June, Adidas has teamed up with the Raptors to release an exclusive “World Champs" Adidas AM4.

The commemorative kicks will be available this Sunday, November 17 at 9am ET exclusively via the Raptors mobile app.

The special edition Adidas AM4 comes equipped with a white primeknit upper, highlighted by a grey text that references the dates and final scores of their playoff run. Additional details include gold "World Champs" text spelled across both sneakers, the Raptors' logo on the red heel counter, and a gold Larry O'Brien trophy on the tongue. Rounding out the look is the beloved Boost midsole, grounded by a black rubber outsole.

Continue scrolling for a closer look ahead of Sunday's release.

Adidas AM4 World Champs/Adidas

Adidas AM4 World Champs/Adidas

Adidas AM4 World Champs/Adidas

Adidas AM4 World Champs/Adidas