The iconic Adidas Superstar turns 50 years old this year and in celebration of the golden anniversary, the Three Stripes has joined forces with legendary hip-hop group Run-DMC for a special edition sneaker collection.

According to sneaker source @PY_Rates_, the Adidas Superstar will be releasing in a trio of colorways including "Black/Ftwr White/Hi-Res Red," "Ftw Wht/C Black/Hi-Res Red," and a second, modified "Ftw Wht/C Black/Hi-Res Red" color scheme. Images of the kicks in question have not yet been revealed, but you can get an idea of what to expect via the mockup shown below.

As noted by @PY_Rates_, the Run-DMC x Adidas Superstar 50th Anniversary collection is tentatively scheduled to drop in April, with each sneaker priced at $150. Adidas has not yet confirmed any release details, but we'll keep you posted as soon as more information becomes available.

In the meantime, click here to preview Kanye West's latest Yeezy 700 V3 that is rumored to debut in February.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images