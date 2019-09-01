Ninja becomes the first pro gamer to sign with Adidas.
Richard Tyler Blevins, more commonly known as the gaming and streaming guru Ninja, has announced an official partnership with Adidas Originals, marking the brand's first endorsement deal with a pro gamer.
It remains to be seen what will come of the Adidas Originals x Ninja partnership, such as a potential sneaker and apparel collab, but we expect to learn more details in the near future.
Check out Ninja's announcement video in the tweet embedded below.
As of now, the Adidas x Ninja landing page simply reads:
It’s the hunger. The fire. The burning desire to perform. It’s the late nights. It’s the grind. It’s the never-quit, grit-your-teeth-and-keep-going attitude. It’s paying homage to the creators, the innovators and the artists whose work spans the creative gamut and lays the foundation for all those who follow. It’s the intangible debt that all creators pay to reach the top of their game. It’s the time you put in.
There’s never been a better time to blur the lines between the cultures of gaming and fashion.
Whatever your craft is, we invite you to clock in and stay tuned for big things to come.