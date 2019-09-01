Richard Tyler Blevins, more commonly known as the gaming and streaming guru Ninja, has announced an official partnership with Adidas Originals, marking the brand's first endorsement deal with a pro gamer.

It remains to be seen what will come of the Adidas Originals x Ninja partnership, such as a potential sneaker and apparel collab, but we expect to learn more details in the near future.

Check out Ninja's announcement video in the tweet embedded below.

As of now, the Adidas x Ninja landing page simply reads: