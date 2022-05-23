Balenciaga is one of the biggest high-fashion brands in the entire world and over the years, they have teamed up with various other imprints to create dope collabs that have satiated the appetites of both the streetwear and high-fashion worlds. Now, they are about to do this once again thanks to a collaboration with Adidas.

Yesterday, the entire Balenciaga x Adidas collection dropped online over at balenciaga.com. For now, the items are simply available for pre-order, although there are plenty of cool pieces to be found. From men's clothes to women's offerings, Adidas and Balenciaga have created shirts, pants, jackets, windbreakers, sweaters, and everything in between. The prices are quite steep as the lowest-priced item is $595 while the most expensive is $5.5K. Having said that, everyone is interested in the Balenciaga Triple S collab, which can be found below.

The first colorway replicated the iconic blue Adidas box. The upper is covered in a gorgeous blue all while three white stripes are placed on the side. Meanwhile, the second colorway is the infamous white and black Superstar model. The upper is mostly white with three black stripes on the side. If you are an Adidas fan, these shoes will definitely capture your attention. Unfortunately, the price tag is a lot with both retailing for $1,100.

The pre-sale is going to go on until May 29th. Let us know what you think of these shoes, in the comments down below.

Image via Adidas

