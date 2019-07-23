The Adidas x AriZona Iced Tea sneaker collabs, priced at 99 cents each just liked the beloved tall cans, were originally supposed to release at a two-day pop-up event in New York City last week. As you may have heard, the NYPD were forced to shut down the whole thing after a riot broke out that landed two people in jail and one in the hospital.

Since then, Adidas Originals released a statement explaining that the special edition Continental 80 and Yung-1 silhouettes will still be releasing, although a release date has not been announced. According to Sneaker News, Adidas has now revealed that the collaborative kicks will be given away for free, contrary to reports that they'd be sold off for $200 each.

The sneakers are inspired by the "Green Tea" and "South West" AriZona Iced Tea cans, as seen in the photos embedded below. Stay tuned for a release date, and keep your eyes peeled for a surprise drop if you're looking to snag a pair while supplies last.