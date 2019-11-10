Adidas surprised sneakerheads this year by completely changing the look of the UltraBoost with the Adidas UltraBoost 2019. The shoe received 20% more Boost and completely new silhouette that consumers quickly wrapped their heads around and became big fans of. There is no denying that the UltraBoost is one of the best sneakers out there and heading into the new year, Adidas is looking to change it up even more.

With the UltraBoost 2020, Adidas is keeping the 2019 silhouette but is adding some reinforced primeknit and updated three-stripe cages. To introduce the shoe, Adidas has unveiled a collaboration with the International Space Station US National Lab and so far, there are four colorways attached to it. These colorways include black, blue, orange, and silver. Every single shoe has the ISS US National Lab insignia on the tongue which creates a nice spacey aesthetic.

For now, there is no release date for this shoe so sit tight as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information once it becomes available. Let us know in the comments what you think of the shoe and whether you plan on copping.

Image via Adidas

