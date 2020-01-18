Adidas Originals has joined forces with Disney for a three-pack of Mickey Mouse-themed sneakers in celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year aka The Year of the Rat. The collaborative collection consists of two different Adidas Stan Smiths, as well as a special 3D version of the Adidas Superstar.

Adidas

Each of the Adidas x Disney collabs are built on white leather uppers, with the Superstar and one of the Stan Smiths sporting a graphic of Mickey's shorts, legs and shoes on the lateral portion of the shoe. The other Stan Smith comes equipped with a dizzying all-over comic strip that literally requires 3D glasses to see clearly, along with a smiling Mickey logo on the heel.

The full collection will release this Saturday, January 18 via Adidas.com. Continue scrolling for a detailed look at all three footwear options.

Adidas Superstar Mickey Mouse/Adidas

Adidas Superstar Mickey Mouse/Adidas

Adidas Superstar Mickey Mouse/Adidas

Adidas Stan Smith Mickey Mouse/Adidas

Adidas Stan Smith Mickey Mouse/Adidas

Adidas Stan Smith Mickey Mouse/Adidas

Adidas Stan Smith Mickey Mouse/Adidas

Adidas Stan Smith Mickey Mouse/Adidas

Adidas Stan Smith Mickey Mouse/Adidas