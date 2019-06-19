Boost technology first burst onto the scene back in 2013 and became an immediate hit amongst runners and sneakerheads were looking for some comfortable shoes. Models like the UltraBoost and the NMD ended up taking the world by storm and were impossible to ignore when walking into a sneaker shop. Both of those models are still popular to this day and continue to receive new colorways as Adidas is well aware of the demand these shoes yield.

As we edge deeper into 2019, Adidas is looking to make improvements to Boost as they unveiled the brand new Boost HD technology which will supposedly add more stability to each shoe. The first silhouette to boast this technology will be called the Adidas Pulseboost HD which is being marketed as a running shoe.

Image via Adidas

The sneaker has an Adapt Knit upper and will feature the brand's signature three stripes on the side. There will be two colorways of the shoe to start, with the first being a monochrome grey version, and the other being black and orange.

If you want to cop the monochrome version, it will be available as of Thursday, June 20th for $140 USD over at adidas.com while the black model drops on June 27th, according to Sneaker News.

Image via Adidas

