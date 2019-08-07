Kanye West and Adidas have another Yeezy 500 in the works, coming on the heels of the massive "Yeezy Day" restock.

Adidas officially announced this week that the "Bone White" Yeezy 500 will be releasing on August 24 in sizes for adults, kids and infants, with retail prices set at $200, $130, and $100, respectively.

Adidas Yeezy 500 Bone White/Adidas

Despite what you might expect from a sneaker with the "Bone White" moniker, the upcoming Yeezy 500 is actually highlighted by a faint pink tint throughout the mesh, leather and suede construction. The kicks also come equipped with reflective detailing and a cream outsole beneath the chunky midsole.

In addition to the "Bone White" colorway, Adidas reportedly has plans to release a "Stone" Yeezy 500 as well as a "Soft Vision" colorway this Fall. Rumors suggest that the first Yeezy Basketball sneaker and the Yeezy 451 could also make their debut in 2019, but Adidas has not yet announced official details.

Continue scrolling for official images of the "Bone White" Yeezy 500.

