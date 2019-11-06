Adidas is expanding their innovative 4D range with two brand new reflective Alphaedge 4D running shoes featuring that unique, mint green midsole. The kicks are slated to make their retail on adidas.com, the adidas app and select retailers starting November 11 for the retail price of $300.

According to Adidas, the midsole is printed with light and oxygen using Carbon Digital Light SynthesisTM technology pioneered by Silicon Valley based company, Carbon. The two companies came together to combine years of athlete data with the latest 3D printing technology which allows products to be created at considerable commercial scale.

Per Adidas:

Carbon Digital Light SynthesisTM technology uses digital light projection, oxygen-permeable optics and programmable liquid resins to print high-performance, durable polymeric products. The technology uses data to translate the needs of a performance category, and eventually individual athlete or consumer, with the required movement, cushioning and stability directly into a midsole.

The super-lightweight upper is made up of a reflective sock-like primeknit that fits like a glove. Adidas notes that each thread is individually constructed millimeter by millimeter with "Forgefiber" - a process using TPU-coated yarn, that maximizes performance when stitched at various angles and layers for ultimate strength in motion.

