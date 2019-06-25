Adidas and Undefeated have been frequent collaborators for a while now with their last pair coming in the patriotic Adidas UltraBoost 1.0. Just a few weeks later, Undefeated is teasing a brand new colorway of the Adidas x Undefeated UltraBoost 1.0 which is looking to be a lot more lowkey than the first pair that came out. The teaser images were posted to the brand's Instagram page and shoe off some regular photos and well as some on-foot pictures to wet your palate.

The shoe goes for the popular triple-black aesthetic, although Undefeated's signature branding can be seen throughout. For instance, the primeknit upper is black and so is the Boost midsole. The difference is that the upper has "UNDEFEATED" written across the toe box in a silver reflective font. Five strike branding and the Adidas logo can both be found on the tongue in that same reflective style which will certainly add flair to the shoe.

As of right now, there is no release date or price associated with the shoe although Undefeated did say that it will be coming soon. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.