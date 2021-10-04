One of the best shoes of the last six years has consistently been the Adidas UltraBoost. This is one of the comfiest running shoes on the market and over the years, it has received dozens upon dozens of colorways. Fans cannot get enough of this model, and it is very easy to see why when you consider the primeknit upper and Boost midsole. Even in 2021, this shoe continues to get new colorways, and this weekend, we are poised to get something new on the market.

That shoe just so happens to be the Adidas UltraBoost "Heat Map" which can be found below. The shoe in question is mostly black with silver stripes, although the key component here is the red, yellow, blue, and green heat map that replicated what you would see on a weather chart. It is a very unique model and the flashy colors will certainly appeal to those who want to add something fun and interesting into their wardrobe.

The shoe is going to drop on Saturday, October 9th for a price of $180 USD. Let us know what you think about it, in the comments section below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

