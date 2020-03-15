Adidas has come through with some pretty iconic sneakers over the years and the Superstar is one of them. The leather tennis shoe is perfect for any occasion and can be worn with pretty well anything. If you're a big fan of the Superstar, there have been plenty of times to cop them as they have become more of a necessity than a limited shoe.

Now, Adidas is looking to pay homage to the Superstar by developing an UltraBoost that looks identical to it. Yes, that's right, Adidas has developed the UltraBoost "DNA" which has the exact same colorway as the original superstar. Unlike most UltraBoosts, this colorway is covered in white leather while black stripes are placed on the side. From there, the Adidas logo on the tongue is gold. Gold is also found on the "UltraBoost" branding near the heel cup.

According to Sneaker News, this special UltraBoost is set to drop on April 1st for $190 USD so if you're in the market for a running shoe that also bears a resemblance to a classic silhouette, these are most definitely for you. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas