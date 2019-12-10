Adidas has plans to celebrate Chinese New Year in a big way next month, highlighted by an expansive Ultraboost collection. In total, there are six specially designed UltraBoosts in the works including three UltraBoost 2020 colorways and three of the UltraBoost DNA.

Each of the kicks feature a unique design, ranging from lotus flower detailing on the cloud-like Boost cushioning to Tiger graphics and more. According to Sneaker News, the collection of UltraBoosts is scheduled to release on January 15, just 10 days before The Year of the Rat officially begins.

Continue scrolling for an early look at the upcoming UltraBoost "Chinese New Year" collection and stay tuned for the official release details.

