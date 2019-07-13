The Adidas UltraBoost has been a dominant running shoe over the last few years and every so often, Adidas tries to do something to switch up the look of it. For instance, this year, Adidas unveiled the UltraBoost 2019 which features a whole new silhouette and 20 percent more Boost. Even with this new model at the forefront of everyone's mind, Adidas till revisits the UltraBoost 4.0 from time to time to give it an updated look.

This time around, the brand with three stripes has decided to add split color-blocking to the shoe which gives it an aesthetic that we have yet to see. In the colorway below, we see the primeknit split in two parts. the front of the shoe is white, while the back part is red. This look even appears on the Boost midsole as the front part is white, and the back heel is black. The laces and three stripes cage are also red, while hints of black appear on the cuff and on the tongue.

According to Sneaker News, these will be dropping in the coming weeks for $180 USD so stay tuned if you're looking to cop.

Image via Adidas

