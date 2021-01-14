When Adidas came through with Boost technology a few years ago, sneakerheads were ecstatic as it quickly proved itself to be some of the most comfortable midsole tech on the planet. The UltraBoost was easily the most popular of Adidas' Boost models, especially thanks to the primeknit upper that made them even comfier for both runners and casual dressers. Now, we are in 2021 and Adidas is making use of the new year by unveiling the Adidas UltraBoost 21 which seeks to improve upon the designs of the silhouette's past.

Today, the brand showed off what the sneaker will look like, debuting it in a white and volt colorway that certainly makes use of the chunky Boost silhouette. As you will immediately notice, there is more Boost then ever before, all while the Primeknit is improved from previous models. Perhaps one of the coolest features here is the fact that Parley ocean plastics are used throughout the shoe, making it sustainable. There is also a new Linear Energy Push torsion system, which will help make the shoe that much more comfortable.

If you are a fan of these and are hoping to cop a pair, you will be able to do so as of February 4th when these hit the market for $180 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

