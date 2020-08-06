For the better part of a decade, the UltraBoost 2021 has been the go-to shoe when it comes to comfort, running, and style. Thanks to its Boost midsole and primeknit upper, the sneaker is easily one of the most comfortable silhouettes ever made and was an undeniable cultural phenomenon between 2015 and 2016. To this day, the silhouette remains incredibly popular, especially as Adidas continues to find new ways to change up its look and provide unique offerings for sneakerheads everywhere.

Recently, some images surfaced on the internet of what many are claiming to be the Adidas UltraBoost 2021. So far, three colorways have been shown off including a white, blue, and yellow model. What makes this silhouette particularly unique is just how thick the midsole is. It's clear that Adidas is looking to give fans even more comfort, especially near your heels. Not to mention, the primeknit patterns look much different which will certainly lead to some very unique colorways.

As it stands, there is no official release date for this sneaker although we expect them to drop sometime closer to the New Year. Stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via US_11

