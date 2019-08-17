For the better part of this decade, the Adidas UltraBoost has been one of the most popular running shoes in the world. There are various reasons why this is the case, although it's mostly because they are insanely comfortable. With its primeknit upper and Boost midsole, the shoe makes you feel as though you are walking on a cloud, which is just as pleasant as it sounds. Not to mention, the shoe looks great and is everything you would want in a sneaker.

This past year, Adidas updated the look of the UltraBoost by changing the silhouette and adding 20 percent more Boost. Sneakerheads have been enjoying the new look and as we head into 2020, it looks like Adidas might be looking to make even more new changes. Some new photos courtesy of wavegod_thelegend show off an UltraBoost that looks a lot like the 2019 model but with a few interesting changes.

Image via @sneakerprophet_

Image via wavegod_thelegend

As you can tell from the photo above, it seems like this shoe was made in collaboration with the ISS National Lab which is an institution dedicated to conducting research in regards to space.

The shoe has a purple Boost midsole which is something we haven't seen before. There is also an ISS National Lab logo on the tongue, while the primeknit upper features a pattern we haven't seen before. Overall, it's a clean looking shoe that could be something to watch out for as the new year approaches.

Image via wavegod_thelegend