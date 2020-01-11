Ever since the Nike Air Yeezy 2, every single shoe that is all-red with no other color has been dubbed "Red October." Monochrome sneakers have become quite popular over the last few years and much of it has to do with West's influence. Ever since moving on to Adidas, it appears as though Kanye has brought some of his influence with him

Adidas has just started rolling out the Adidas UltraBoost 2020 which is the spiritual successor to the 2019 model. Thanks to these new images below, we now know that the UltraBoost 2020 will be coming in an all-red colorway. In terms of description, there isn't much else to say other than the fact that these are quite vibrant and will certainly look great with any red outfits you have. What makes this shoe especially unique is the presence of red Boost which is a rarity for Adidas.

According to Sneaker News, these kicks will be dropping on Saturday, February 1st for $180 USD. Let us know what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping them. If you need an all-red running shoe, these would certainly be a great cop.

Image via Adidas

